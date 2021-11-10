Ohio surpasses 5,000 daily COVID cases for first time in weeks

More than 25,000 Ohioans ages 5 to 11 have started the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the last week, according to the state health department. As of Wednesday, 25,688 residents have received the pediatric vaccine, accounting for about 2.58% of kids ages 5 to 11 in Ohio.

The White House reported about 900,000 children 5 to 11 nationwide have started the vaccine, according to the Associated Press.

Nearly 56% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 67.26% of adults and 59.49% of those 5 and older. Fifty-two percent of residents have completed the vaccine, including 62.84% of adults and 55.27% of Ohioans 5 and older, according to ODH.

After reporting a 21-day high of 321 COVID hospitalizations Tuesday, daily hospitalizations dropped to 241 on Wednesday. Ohio had 2,430 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals Wednesday, with 658 in ICUs and 460 on ventilators.

Coronavirus patients accounted for 9.3% of the state’s hospital beds, 14.24% of ICU beds and 9.64% of ventilators, according to ODH.

Ohio has 5,169 (19.7%) hospital beds, 987 (21.36%) ICU beds and 3,034 (63.61%) ventilators available.

In the last three weeks the state is averaging 180 hospitalizations and 20 ICU admissions a day. Ohio reported 28 ICU admissions on Wednesday.