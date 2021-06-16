Ohio surpasses 60,000 COVID hospitalizations as cases remain low

Daily cases remained below 400 for the eighth day in a row, with 381 cases reported on Wednesday.

The state’s 21-day case average also dropped to 396 cases a day.

More than 5,476,000 people in Ohio have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine as of Wednesday and 4,978,800 have finished it.

The state is scheduled to announce the fourth round winners of Vax-a-Million tonight.

To be eligible for the fifth and final drawing, Ohioans ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine must register at https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/.