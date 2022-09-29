Ohio Task Force 1 mobilizing additional crews for Hurricane Ian relief

OH-TF1 received orders to activate as a Type 1 team after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. Additional team members were rostered and prepared earlier this week in anticipation of the possible request, according to a Facebook post by the task force.

“The team will deploy an addition 35 members skilled in the various aspects of search and rescue operations as well as hazmat, medical, logistics, safety, communications and planning,” the post read. “Their specific destination is yet to be determined.”