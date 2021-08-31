Ohio Task Force 1 searching for, assisting Ida survivors in New Orleans area

Though communication is still limited as result of utility issues, the task force is safe and in good spirits, the Facebook post read.

Hundreds of thousands of people are without power, including all of New Orleans, as communities work to clear debris and repair damage, according to the Associated Press. Homes and businesses outside New Orleans also reported major flooding and damage.

At least four people have died in Louisiana and Mississippi as a result of the storm, AP reported.

Based in Dayton, OH-TF1 includes team members from both the private and public sectors and includes career and part-time fire personnel, law enforcement officers, emergency medical and hospital personnel, structural engineers and other professionals.

This time, the task force was activated as a 45-member Type III urban search and rescue team, which includes a full equipment cache, including water rescue equipment, a 16-person water rescue team and canine search teams. The team left its base in Vandalia on Friday night.