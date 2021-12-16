Ohio to give update on COVID as hospitalizations remain high

The Ohio Department of Health will share the latest on COVID-19 in Ohio today.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Aimee O’Reilly of O’Reilly Family Pharmacy and Dr. Steven Gordon of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and be viewed on YouTube.
Hospitalizations continue to remain high with the state reporting more than 4,000 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospital for the past 12 days.
On Wednesday, Ohio had 4,735 coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 1,177 in ICUS and 741 on ventilators, according to ODH. Hospitalizations rival numbers reported during the winter surge when most Ohioans did not have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health experts are urging Ohioans to get vaccinated and receive their booster dose as officials work to learn more about the latest variant, omicron, and as the delta variant continues to drive an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine or a booster dose can find a provider at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
