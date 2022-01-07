Ohio to provide COVID update today

Health care leaders in Ohio will provide an update on COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations continue to soar and set records in the state.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will share updated information during a press conference at 10 a.m. He will be joined by Ohio National Guard Major General John C. Harris, Jr., The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Andy Thomas and Cleveland Clinic Chief Medical Operations Officer Dr. Robert Wyllie.
Over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays Ohio has set multiple COVID records. On New Year’s Eve the state reported 20,590 cases in 24 hours, the most single-day cases recorded by Ohio during the entire pandemic. The state has also broken the record for COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio for eight days in row, with 6,536 people hospitalized with the virus on Thursday. On Wednesday, Ohio reported 1,325 COVID patients in its ICUs, breaking a record set during the winter surge a year ago.
