Ohio to provide COVID update today

Ohio enters 2nd week of daily COVID hospitalization records

Over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays Ohio has set multiple COVID records. On New Year’s Eve the state reported 20,590 cases in 24 hours, the most single-day cases recorded by Ohio during the entire pandemic. The state has also broken the record for COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio for eight days in row, with 6,536 people hospitalized with the virus on Thursday. On Wednesday, Ohio reported 1,325 COVID patients in its ICUs, breaking a record set during the winter surge a year ago.