Ohio’s new school COVID guidelines focus on keeping more people in class

Schools are not to require to adopt the state-issued guidelines and parents can opt out of them, he added.

Under Mask to Stay, students and and staff can continue with in-person learning after being directly exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting if they do the following:

Wear a mask for at least 14 days after the initial exposure date

Self-monitor or have a parent monitor for symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate and get tested if they show symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of the severity of symptoms

Students and staff and discontinue the quarantine procedures after seven days if don’t develop any symptoms and if they test negative for the virus between days five and seven from their exposure

Though parents and individuals are responsible for monitoring for symptoms under Mask to Stay, if school staff member or nurse sees someone showing symptoms for coronavirus, they should act accordingly, Vanderhoff said.

Test to Play permits students and staff to participate in extracurricular activities after being directly exposed to COVID in a school setting if they:

Wear a mask when able, such as while on a team bus, in the locker room or while on the sidelines or bench

Get tested for COVID-19 once they learn they were exposed to the virus

Test again between days five and seven following the initial exposure.

Students and staff and discontinue the quarantine procedures after seven days if they test negative between days five and seven

Students and staff can use either PCR or antigen tests, Vanderhoff. However, the tests must be proctored or observed. He added with Test to Play, schools should consider same-day testing for athletic competitions.

ODH is sharing the updated guidelines with local health departments and school districts Monday, and schools can immediately begin implementation.