Ohio unveils central COVID-19 vaccine scheduling tool

A healthcare worker shows a bag of syringes containing the Moderna new coronavirus vaccine immediately before a vaccination at the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The Corona vaccination campaign in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has been extended to hospital staff. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd

Local News | 49 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The Ohio Department of Health unveiled a central coronavirus scheduling tool Monday morning to make the sign up process easier for Ohioans.

Residents can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to schedule an appointment. It’s accessible on computers, smartphones and tablets.

“Ohioans can use the tool to determine if they are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule appointments and receive updates and reminders,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “As of this morning, there were thousands of appointments available through the tool.”

Residents will also be able to register for the state’s mass vaccination sites using the tool.

Vaccine providers are required to schedule vaccines through the system or another scheduling system that interfaces with the portal.

“We believe this will streamline the scheduling process, reduce data lags and provide real-time information on vaccination progress,” the governor said.

