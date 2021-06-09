Ohio woman with cancer sings, wins ‘Golden Buzzer’ on national talent show

She has not worked and instead battled cancer “for quite a few years,” she said.

Before her performance, she told the audience and judges, “I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me.”

Cowell said Marczewski’s voice was “absolutely stunning”

“There was something about that song and the way you just almost casually told us what you’ve been going through,” he said.

Marczewski told the judges: “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore, before you decide to be happy.”

Cowell then stood up and hit the Golden Buzzer.