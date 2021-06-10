COVID vaccine prizes: Ohio working on more incentives

“What we achieved in the first week was worth all of it,” DeWine said.

As of Wednesday, more than 5.4 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Though people are continuing to get vaccinated, the governor warned that the virus is still out there and poses a threat, especially to those who haven’t been vaccinated.

“The more of us who get vaccinated the better off we all are going to be,” he said.