Ohioans should avoid travel to 7 states; Indiana drops off list

Now that Indiana dropped off Ohio’s travel advisory, there are seven states Ohioans are urged to avoid.
The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday updated the travel advisory for states reporting positive coronavirus testing rates of 15% or higher. The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community.
The updated list includes: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Utah. South Dakota has the highest positivity rate of 35.7%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 5%.
Mississippi, Nevada and Wyoming are shaded gray on the advisory map because they had several days in the past week without overall testing volume data; this means an accurate positivity rate could not be calculated. Based on recent trends in these states, Ohioans are encouraged to also avoid those states, according to the ODH.
Those who enter Ohio after travel to those states are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.