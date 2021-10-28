Ohio’s 21-day COVID average drops below 4,000 cases a day

For the first time in weeks, all of Ohio’s 88 counties reported fewer than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. Last week, Guernsey County was the only county with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people. On Sept. 23, there were 30 counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of a high COVID transmission rate is 100 case per 100,000 people. None of Ohio’s counties reported fewer than 100 cases per 100,000.

The state health department reported the following two-week transmission rates for local counties:

Miami County: 470.2 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 450 cases per 100,000 people

Darke County: 436.3 cases per 100,000 people

Clark County: 386.3 cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 342.9 cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 326.7 cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 322.9 cases per 100,000 people

Warren County: 295.8 cases per 100,000 people

Butler County 281.1 cases per 100,000 people

As of Thursday Ohio reported 2,343 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state, including 702 in ICUs and 451 on ventilators. Coronavirus patients account for 8.9% of hospital beds, 15.04% of ICU beds and 9.47% of ventilators in Ohio.

The state has 5,417 (20.7%) hospital beds, 873 (18.7%) ICU beds and 3,067 (64.41%) ventilators available, according to ODH.

Ohio reported 178 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions Thursday. The state’s 21-day average is 216 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

More than 55% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 66.7% of adults and 64.61% of those 12 and older.

More than 51.5% of residents, including 62.4% of adults and 60.32% of those 12 and older have completed the vaccine, according to the state health department.