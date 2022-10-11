Ohio’s changing colors near peak as autumn rushes forward

Every year, every autumn, foliage in Ohio changes into beautiful colors as warm temperatures get cooler.
Ohioans are starting to see more fall colors as the state nears its peak.
At the end of September, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources predicted trees would reach peak fall colors in mid to late October. As of Oct. 6, the color progress map showed the Buckeye state is between changing and near peak.
“Right now, we are beginning to see lots of fall colors along roadways and in urban areas,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said. “Dogwoods are showing deep purples while black gums are presenting shades of red. Brilliant yellows can be seen in various sugar maples and sycamores as well.”
Weekly updates about autumn’s changing colors can be checked on Thursdays here.
