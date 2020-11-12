Ohio coronavirus travel advisory: List of states to avoid grows to 14

The number of states for Ohioans to avoid has grown to an all-time high of 14 as COVID-19 cases surge across the nation.
The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday updated the travel advisory for states reporting coronavirus testing rates of 15% and higher.
The updated list includes: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. South Dakota continues to have the highest rate, which increased to 54.7%, up from 50.6% last week. Ohio’s positivity rate is 10%, up from 7% last week. The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 is present.
Missouri and Oklahoma, which are shaded gray on the map, are showing multiple days in the past week without overall testing volume data to calculate an accurate positivity rate. However, based on recent trends, they are likely to be at an elevated positive levels so travel to and from those states is not advisable, the ODH said.
Mississippi was not shaded in yellow on the map, but it has a positivity rate of 15.3% and was included in the listing of states to avoid.
Those who enter Ohio after travel to the states on the travel advisory map are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes Ohioans and visitors.