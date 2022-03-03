Ohio’s COVID transmission rate just over 100 cases per 100,000 people

As cases have continued to drop since the omicron variant’s surge in January, hospitalizations have also plummeted.

Ohio had 954 people hospitalized with COVID as of Thursday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. Of those with the virus, 83 were in west central Ohio and 229 were in southwest Ohio. Less than two months ago, on Jan. 10, Ohio had a record 6,749 COVID patients hospitalized, according to ODH.

Statewide coronavirus inpatients have decreased 85% in the last 60 days, dropping by 84% in west central Ohio and 72% in southwest Ohio, according to OHA.

Southwest Ohio includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam counties and Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties are part of west central Ohio.

One in 21 patients in the state’s hospitals Thursday have COVID, according to OHA.

The number of ICU patients with the virus has also decreased dramatically in the past 60 days. Southwest Ohio saw a 72% decrease, with west central Ohio recording a 93% decline. Overall in Ohio, COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 85% in 60 days.

Of the 196 coronavirus patients in the state’ ICUs on Thursday, 47 were in southwest Ohio and nine were in west central Ohio.

The state added 92 COVID hospitalizations and nine ICU admissions in the last day, according to the state health department. Ohio’s 21-day average is 118 hospitalizations a day and 13 ICU admissions a day.

As of Thursday, 61.85% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.74% of those 5 and older. Currently the vaccine is only available to people ages 5 and older in the U.S. Nearly 51.25% of residents, including 60.8% of people 5 and older, have finished the vaccination, according to ODH.

More than 7.23 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.86 million have completed it. Approximately 3.39 million people in the state have received a booster or additional vaccine dose.