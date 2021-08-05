Ohio’s daily COVID case average climbs over 1,000 again

Ohio’s hospitalizations increased by 76 on Thursday for a total of 62,318. In the last three weeks the state is averaging 59 hospitalizations a day.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 13 ICU admissions in the last day in the state, more than double its 21-day average of six.

Ohio is continuing to approach the 50% vaccination mark, with 49.73% of residents receiving at least one dose and 46.31% finishing the vaccine.

As of Thursday, more than 5.8 million people in Ohio has started the vaccine.

With cases continuing to climb and the delta variant spreading, some hospitals in he Miami Valley are requiring staff to get vaccinated against the virus.

Dayton Children’s Hospital announced Thursday that it would require the vaccine for staff, volunteers, students and on-site contractors.

“Over the past 18 months, America’s children’s hospitals and their dedicated teams have worked heroically to do their part during the pandemic,” read a statement from the hospital. “With the recent surge in COVID cases across the country, we must go further to protect our nation’s children. They cannot protect themselves. We must do it for them.”

Cincinnati’s major hospital groups, Mercy Health, TriHealth, University of Cincinnati Health, Christ Hospital, St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, will also require staff and volunteers to get vaccinated.