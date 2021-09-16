Ohio’s daily COVID case number climbs back over 8,000

Ohio’s daily COVID-19 cases climbed back over the 8,000 mark with 8,349 new cases reported on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
It’s the fifth straight day the state has recorded an increase of cases.
In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 6,178 cases a day and 7,268 cases a day in the last week.
As of Thursday, all 88 of Ohio’s counties meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition for a high transmission rate of COVID-19. Each county has reported more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. Pike County has the highest rate in state with 1,937.2 cases per 100,000 people.
Locally, the following case rates were reported in the Miami Valley:
- Darke County: 1,011.5 cases per 100,000 people
- Clark County: 943.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Champaign County: 853.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Preble County: 846.3 cases per 100,000 people
- Miami County: 839.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Logan County: 797 cases per 100,000 people
- Montgomery County: 786.9 cases per 100,000 people
- Greene County: 777.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Warren County: 672.2 cases per 100,000 people
- Butler County: 630.6 cases per 100,000 people
Ohio recorded more than 350 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions in the last day, according to ODH.
It’s the second-highest number of hospitalizations reported in the last three weeks. During that same time period, the state is averaging 209 hospitalizations a day and 19 ICU admissions a day.
As of Thursday, there were 3,583 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio and 982 were in the ICU. Coronavirus patients account for 13.4% of hospital beds and 20.45% of ICU beds in the state.
Ohio had 5,570 hospital beds (20.8%) and 933 ICU beds (19.43%) available, according to ODH.
In Regions 3 and 6, which include the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio, coronavirus patients made up about 13.6%, or 931, of hospital beds and 23.69%, or 266, of ICU beds
The region had 23.7% (1,625) of hospital beds and 20.12% (226) of ICU beds available as of Thursday.
More than 53% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, including 64.22% of adults and 62.09% of those 12 and older.
Nearly 60% of adults in the state and 57.43% of those 12 and older have finished the vaccine.