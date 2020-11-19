Ohio’s new health order signed: What is OK during curfew?

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a new 21-day health order encouraging people to stay home during specified hours, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread in Ohio, we need a stronger response to minimize the impact on Ohio’s healthcare and hospital capacity and ensure healthcare is available to those that need it,” DeWine stated in a news release. “With this order we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown.”
The curfew is from 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. However, the order does not apply to those who are homeless, those whose homes are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence who are encouraged to leave homes and stay at a safe, alternative location, the order stated.
The order also does not apply to religious observances and First Amendment protected speech, including activity by the media.
What is allowed?
People are allowed to leave home for necessary services or supplies, such as food, medical care or medication, and social services, for themselves and family members. It also is OK deliver services or supplies to others.
People are allowed to go to work, including volunteer work.
It is allowed to take care of or give a ride to a family member, friend or pet in their household or another household.
People are allowed to perform or obtain government services.
This order will apply for the next 21 days.