Ohio’s state of emergency, more health orders to end tomorrow, DeWine says

Starting tomorrow, any visitation restrictions will be up to those facilities and will not be imposed by the state, the governor said.

While cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decrease in Ohio, DeWine said that is being driven by vaccinated residents.

“We continue to lose people who are dying every single day in Ohio due to COVID,” he said, noting that people who are unvaccinated are still high-risk.

DeWine estimated Ohio is losing about 10 people a day due to the virus. The Ohio Department of Health updates death data twice a week. Numbers can fluctuate because other states do not regularly report death certificates to ODH.

More than 57% of Ohioans ages 18 and older and 54.76% of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, he said.