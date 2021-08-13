Old Crow Medicine Show bringing its American roots music to the Rose

A little backstory

Being creative has been a driving force for Old Crow Medicine Show since the Grammy-winning group’s earliest days as street buskers in 1998. That same year saw the release of the 10-song cassette, “Trans:mission.” In 2000, everything changed when musician Doc Watson happened upon Secor and his bandmates playing in front of the same pharmacy in Boone, North Carolina he’d performed outside of decades earlier. Watson invited the band to perform at his popular festival, MerleFest, which opened new avenues for Old Crow.

A move to Nashville that October led to even more new possibilities for the purveyors of old-time American roots music. In 2004, Nettwerk Records released “O.C.M.S,” which featured the group’s signature song, “Wagon Wheel.” The album was also number one on the bluegrass album charts, as was each subsequent release. Old Crow, inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2013, signed with Columbia Records in 2017. The group released it latest studio album, “Volunteer,” in 2018, followed by “Live at the Ryman” in 2019.

Songs of unity

Old Crow has completed a new album, but a release date hasn’t been announced. In the meantime, there has been no shortage of new material. In 2020 and 2021, the group has released digital singles focused on current events like “Quarantine,” “Pray for America” and “Nashville Rising.”

“As a banjo player, I’m not alone in addressing social issues with song,” Secor said. “I learned to do that because I was a fan of Pete Seger, who is one of the most important banjo players of all time. Being a student of Pete’s, I knew how important it was to talk of unity in the midst of discord. I’ve felt a lot of discord this past several years and I just want to sing and bring people together. Music, live music and recorded music, makes a circle in hearts that draws people together.”

Unlike some artists, Secor doesn’t shy away from controversial issues.

“Making your music be a lightning rod, a wrecking ball or plowshare beaten out of a sword, that’s the kind of thing we need to do,” he said. “Those of us who’ve got an audience, have to remind people we’ve got to love one another. We’ve got to find ways to make solutions so there can be peace.

“Nowadays, it’s so important to speak with grace and humility because it’s really easy to scream,” Secor continued. “I don’t think we can draw people together without forgiveness and acceptance. We’re not all going to think the same. It’s just not going to happen but that doesn’t mean we can’t love each other. We all have errors, sins and flaws but that doesn’t mean we can’t all get together. We belong together.”

Keb’ Mollaboration

Old Crow continued the topical approach on its current single, “Medicine Man,” a collaboration with Keb’ Mo’ extolling the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We loved working with Keb’ Mo’ on this project,” Secor said. “I’ve wanted to work with Keb’ for so long and it has been so cool getting to be friends. We met at the Grand Ole Opry about five years ago and I’ve sort of been chipping away, trying to get to know him better. Finally, I called him out of the blue and said, ‘Come on, let’s do something.’ And, we did it.

“It’s been really fun to have a topical song that has some humor and a little bit of rib-poking but with a very serious message,” Secor added. “I will say it adamantly and I have no shame in saying it, ‘Get vaccinated.’ We don’t want anybody to get sick at our concerts. I hate to play any role in that so I urge folks to go visit the medicine man.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Old Crow Medicine Show with special guest Molly Tuttle

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cost: $23.50-$63

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Artist info: crowmedicine.com