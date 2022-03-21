dayton logo
ON SALE NOW: Don McLean coming to Holland Theatre this May

"American Pie" singer/songwriter Don McLean poses with a replica of his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony for him, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Local News
By Holly Souther
1 hour ago

Don McLean is coming to Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine on May 5 as part of his 50th anniversary American Pie Tour.

Tickets are on sale now here.

ExploreDayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2022-23 season salutes Beethoven, Callas, Sondheim and more

Last year the “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” singer’s record for longest single to top the Billboard charts was broken by Taylor Swift with the 10-minute version of “All Too Well”. McLean held the record for 49 years with “American Pie”, according to a press release.

The single was also inducted into the Grammy’s Hall of Fame, added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress and is one of the top five Recording Industry Association of America songs of the 20th century.

