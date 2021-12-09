Oregon District boutique to close at year’s end; liquidation sale begins

dayton logo
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
The Oregon District women-owned clothing, accessories and home goods shop beck + call announced Wednesday evening that it will close at the end of the year.

A liquidation sale begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the shop that opened in the spring of 2019 at 504 E. Fifth St. in the space that formerly housed Hedges & Wolf.

The sale also includes some displays and furniture as the owners try to sell off inventory before its final day in business on Dec. 31.

Owners cited ongoing COVID-19 related issues such as the economy as well as shipping and manufacturing problems.

“It’s become almost impossible to stock/restock the products we normally carry, and many of our small vendors have been pressed as well with running into the same issues just getting the materials necessary to produce their goods,” beck + call posted on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

“With so many factors out of our control, we are left with no choice but to close and pivot in another direction.”

While the business is closing, owners said it isn’t a “forever farewell” and said they will find another way to serve in a different capacity.

