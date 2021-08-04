Oregon District shooting anniversary: Dayton chief says ‘So many people came together’

Interim Dayton Police Chief Matt Carper spoke about the second anniversary of the Oregon District shooting to the media during a National Night Out event at the Dayton Metro Park – Northwest Branch on Philadelphia Drive.
The event occurred the night before the anniversary.
“We will never forget the outpouring of support for, not just for the police department, public safety, but other sectors of the community embracing those in the Oregon District and the victims of that mass shooting,” Carper said.
“So many people came together to support those who were affected by that, and it impacted many, many lives,” he said.
The interim chief said that the way the community came together after the shooting speaks to Dayton’s resilience.
“That’s what Dayton is about,” he said.