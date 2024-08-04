Oregon District tragedy 5 years ago changed lives forever, but brought out good in the community

The horrors of that night still haunt many people who were there and who saw evil up-close. In a flash, a beloved entertainment district that many people view as the beating heart of downtown Dayton was turned into something resembling a war zone.

But survivors and loved ones of the victims of the Oregon District mass shooting say the community came together in a big way after that terrible tragedy. They say the worst day of their lives led to a massive outpouring of love and support and good deeds.

People impacted by the tragedy say the community must not ever forget the lives that were lost. They say it’s very important to continue to tell the stories of the victims, the survivors and the brave officers who quickly stopped a mass murderer.

Five years gone

At about 1:05 a.m. Sunday Aug. 4, 2019, gunman Connor Betts opened fire on crowds gathered outside on East Fifth Street in the Oregon District near Blind Bob’s tavern.

Betts, who was carrying a gun with a 100-round drum magazine, fired more than 40 shots as he made his way across the street, headed toward Ned Peppers bar.

He was shot and killed at the entrance of Ned Peppers by Dayton police officers, ending the rampage after about 32 seconds.

About 27 people were shot and nine people were killed: Megan Betts, 22; Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36.

Jeremy’s story

Jeremy Ganger was working as a bouncer at Ned Peppers that night. When gunfire broke out, he helped get people who were standing on East Fifth Street into the bar to seek shelter from the hail of bullets.

Security camera footage shows Ganger ripping the gun away from the shooter after he was shot by police and fell to the ground.

Ganger insists he was just doing his job and anyone in his position would have done the same thing.

But many community members and leaders have called Ganger a hero for risking his life and guarding the door to protect the people inside the bar. Ganger said he was willing to die to try to stop the gunman from getting into Ned’s.

Law enforcement officials and community leaders have said that the death toll and carnage that night could have been much worse if police had not reacted so quickly and if the shooter made it inside the bar.

Psychological toll

Five years later, Ganger still suffers from severe PTSD and survivor’s guilt. He said he’s trying to work through these issues, but it’s tough sledding.

Ganger, now 46, says he still feels like he could have done more to save some of the people who were killed.

Survivor’s guilt is a common experience following traumatic events in which other people have died.

“I talk about every day how I’d trade my life for the nine people who passed away,” he said.

Not a day goes by without Ganger thinking about Aug. 4. He believes many people who were there that night also frequently replay in their minds what they saw and experienced.

Survivors have told this newspaper they will never forget the loud, rapid sounds of gunfire and the screams of wounded and traumatized people.

Some survivors still have vivid memories of a grisly crime scene, with the street covered in blood and bullet casings.

Ganger said it bothers him that some community members seem like they want to move on and try to forget what happened.

“I’m never going to let their memories die,” he said. “The problem is for people like myself, who were there that night, it changed our lives completely.”

Ganger said he thinks the community can do more to remember the lives that were lost or changed forever. He said he wishes the victims were remembered and honored every day — not just around the anniversary of the massacre.

Ganger also said the “real heroes” of that night were the six police officers who took Betts down. He said he thinks they don’t get the attention and recognition they deserve.

The officers were Jeremy Campbell, Ryan Nabel, Brian Rolfes, David Denlinger, Vincent Carter and Sgt. W. Chad Knight.

Tough to see

Dayton Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette said the Oregon District on Aug. 4 was one of the worst scenes imaginable and he had to walk past dead bodies in the street and he had to step over the body of the shooter to get into the Hole in the Wall bar to review security footage of the incident.

Parlette said it was incredibly hard to watch community members find out that their friends and family members were injured or killed in the shooting spree.

“While recounting my experience, nothing compares to the experience of those who lost lives or who were injured or who were on scene or who were directly impacted,” he said.

Five years later, Parlette said the pain caused by that night still remains, even though the passage of time does help with healing. He said the anniversary of the shooting likely will cause some difficult memories to resurface.

“Even as I sit here, I feel it,” he said. “This was an attack on our community.”

But in the days and weeks after the shooting, the community rallied around the survivors and other people who were hurt or impacted by the tragedy.

There were fundraisers for survivors and victims’ families.

Comedian Dave Chappelle hosted a large benefit concert with big name acts to help reclaim the Oregon District and help with healing.

People who work, live and visit the Oregon District shared countless hugs and tears. “Dayton Strong” signs and T-shirts were everywhere, and many homes and businesses had signs in their windows that read, “Thank you Dayton Police.”

Today, a memorial for the victims called the “Seed of Life” will be unveiled and dedicated.

Four local artists helped create the memorial, which is located near the eastern end of the East Fifth Street business district. The Seed of Life is supposed to serve as a space of reflection and beauty that features a mosaic, a sculpture, plantings, a bench and poetic words.

Community members were invited to help lay the tiles for the mosaic, and some survivors and victims’ family members took part.

Never forget

Sarah Newburg, 40, thinks the memorial will serve as a powerful reminder of the tragedy and the lives that were lost.

Newburg said the memorial and the anniversary of the shooting cause her to think about the awful things that happened and what might have been.

Newburg was at Ned Peppers on the night of Aug. 3, 2019, and she and a friend were looking at renting an Airbnb in Dayton so they could stay out and keep their fun night going.

But ultimately they decided to drive home to Tipp City, leaving the district shortly before the shooting.

Newburg said she often thinks about her choices that night, especially around the anniversary of the shooting, and she sometimes still gets chills when walking through the Oregon District.

“It definitely makes you have a reality check because of the lives that were lost,” she said. “The memorial is going to have a special place in my heart for sure, anytime I walk by or anytime August starts to approach I think about how things could be different. And I feel terrible for those who were severely affected and all the trauma.”

Newburg works in sales and she frequently visits the Oregon District for her job. She also still heads to the Oregon District on the weekends for fun and entertainment.

Newburg said the tragedy was awful but it brought out the best in the community. She said it was very clear that people across the region love this place and care for each other.

LaSandra James, the mother of victim Lois Oglesby, said she is looking forward to attending the unveiling of the Seeds of Life memorial. She said it was wonderful to see a large number of people come together and take part in that important and meaningful project.

“Words cannot express how thankful I am to my city for providing a physical space to honor those who lost their lives or were impacted by this tragedy,” James said. “My hope is that this memorial serves as an impactful reminder that there is still work to be done so that no mother experiences the pain of losing a child.”

James said her family gets together every year on the anniversary of the shooting for “Nae Day,” where they celebrate her daughter.

After that celebration, Oglesby’s family will gather in the Oregon District to be with the community and see the dedication of the memorial.

James said it’s not always easy to live in the present and avoid dwelling on the past. But she said Oglesby’s loved ones have been able to find ways to cope with what was a devastating loss.

“Our faith in God has been the stronghold in my family,” she said. “We have taken care of her two young children who now have to face life without their mother.”

James said this is heavy stuff but it’s important for Oglesby’s kids to see their mother honored and remembered.

“Sharing special stories and memories is heartening, especially as time passes, and we will continue to say her name, Lois Lenae Oglesby, for as long as we live,” she said.