Original Donut Palace offers free half-dozen on upcoming National Donut Day

All you have to do is sign up for the donut shop’s email list at originaldonutpalace.com/donutday. Those that sign up will receive an emailed coupon to show to the cashier for redemption on National Donut Day. No purchase is necessary.

This offer is valid for both of the donut shop’s locations at 5115 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights and 5264 Salem Ave. in Dayton.

“I’m officially declaring a donut bonanza,” Issa said. “This free donut giveaway is our way of shouting ‘THANK YOU’ from the rooftops.”

If you don’t want to sign up for the email list, Original Donut Palace is offering all customers one free twist donut on National Donut Day.

Original Donut Palace rebranded and introduce new menu items earlier this year. On National Donut Day, the donut shop will reveal its new renovated interior.

“Our new interior is a reflection of our commitment to providing a top-notch environment where customers can enjoy their favorite treats,” Issa said. “We can’t wait for everyone to experience it and join in the madness of our festivities!”

Original Donut Palace is open 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Huber Heights and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Trotwood on National Donut Day.