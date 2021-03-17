OSHP make 246 drug arrests, 21 illegal weapon arrests in Ohio across 3 days

The Ohio State Highway Patrol made 246 drug arrests and 21 illegal weapon arrests from March 11 to March 13, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release.
The OSHP and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project collaborated to remove drugs and illegal weapons from their communities. The enforcement involved the Indiana State Police, the Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, West Virginia State Police and the OSHP.
Troopers and officers involved in the project made a total of 539 drug arrests and 78 illegal weapon arrests, a release said. Across four arrests, OSHP troopers found 129 pounds of marijuana and 200 grams of meth, a release said.
“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways we are making an impact in our communities,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”