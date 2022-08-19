Over 1.4M DeWALT miter saws recalled for safety guard breaking

The recall includes model numbers DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790, with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 and a without a green dot on the name plate or black dot on the arm of the saw.

The DWS models include the date code on the black plastic motor end cap next to the name plate, while the DHS has the date code on the outside of the yellow plastic housing next to the batteries.