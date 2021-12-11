dayton logo
Overnight storms bring down trees, wires across area

Lightning myths from the National Weather Service
Local News
By Daniel Susco
44 minutes ago

Overnight storms caused deadly tornadoes throughout the Midwest and South, but in the Miami Valley just brought reports of trees and wires down across the area.

ExploreDeadly tornadoes, storms strike US; roof collapse at Amazon

These include reports in Montgomery County of trees down on N County Line Road near Haber Road in Clayton and near Sigel Road and Oxford Road in German Township, as well as reports in Clark County of power lines knocked down near Schiller Road and Lake Road in Bethel Township and near Sprague Road and U.S. 42 in South Charleston.

At around 6 a.m., some county dispatches said they hadn’t received any storm damage reports yet.

The storms did cause outages, however, at one point leaving over 4,000 households in the dark.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington measured wind speeds of 48 mph and 46 mph in Dayton and Xenia, respectively, at around 2: 30 a.m., and estimated that gusts could reach up to 60 mph during severe storms that struck the northern part of the Greater Dayton area a few hours later.

The severe storms also brought hail of up to three quarters of an inch to Champaign, Clark, Darke, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties, though luckily no tornadoes formed.

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

