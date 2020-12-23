Owner of Tumbleweed in Dayton’s Oregon District dies

The owner of one of the oldest and well-known bars in Dayton’s Oregon District has died.
James “Jime” Atkinson, who owned the Tumbleweed Connection at 454 E. Fifth St. for about four decades, died Tuesday, the bar staff announced on social media. His death followed a six-day stay in Hospice care.
With heavy hearts we are sad to announce that Jim Atkinson passed away today. Please keep his family and his Tumbleweed family in your prayers. 😢Posted by Tumbleweed Connection on Tuesday, December 22, 2020
The popular bar was rebuilt after it was destroyed by fire in February 2012.
“It is a loss, it is devastating and what can you do, though,” Atkinson told the Dayton Daily News at the time.
He said he and many others stood and watched the building burn.