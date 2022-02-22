Hamburger icon
Palindrome Week: What is it?

Today's day, Feb. 22, 2022, can be numerically written out as 2/22/22 — a palindrome. Palindromes read the same forward or backward.

Local News
By Holly Souther
13 minutes ago

Take note, today and all this week represent palindrome date numbers.

A palindrome is something that can be read backward and forward at the same time. Dates, numbers, words, concepts and topics can be categorized into a palindrome.

Take today for example. Today is the 22nd day of the second month in the year 2022. In a numbered sequence the date is 2/22/22 and can be read forward, then backward and vice versa, but remain the same. Today is also an ambigram, which means it reads the same upside down.

With today falling on a Tuesday, many people are referring to the date as “twosday”.

Palindrome week falls into double twos for each day:

  • 2/20/22
  • 2/21/22
  • 2/22/22
  • 2/23/22
  • 2/24/22
  • 2/25/22
  • 2/26/22
  • 2/27/22
  • 2/28/22

Today’s date also remains a palindrome when written European style — 22/02/2022.

It’s a unique phenomena found in February as the next palindrome won’t be until 2030.

About the Author

