Panda Express wants to build location near Centerville

A new fast casual restaurant could be on its way to Washington Twp.
Panda Express wants to construct a new 2,600-square-foot location at 1035 Miamisburg Centerville Road, on a vacant property totaling a little more than an acre.
The empty lot previously was a bank that has been demolished.
Plans submitted for the new Washington Twp. location show the building will feature stone, brick and wood materials on all four sides with metal accents and “sweeping roof details.”
Typical hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Applicant CFT NV Developments LLC is seeking to garner approval for a First and Second Stage Planned Development plan request. That same LLC recently purchased property in Clark County for a Panda Express there.
Washington Twp. Zoning Commission is set to vote tonight on the matter.
Panda Express is a family-owned company that opened its first restaurant in 1983 and now has more than 2,000 locations. The casual, fast-food concept had been known for its locations in food courts inside shopping malls, but now has stand-alone sites and is found inside universities, airports and other places.
This report contains information from Staff Writer Brooke Spurlock.
