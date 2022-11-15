Panda Express wants to build location near Centerville

Typical hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Applicant CFT NV Developments LLC is seeking to garner approval for a First and Second Stage Planned Development plan request. That same LLC recently purchased property in Clark County for a Panda Express there.

Washington Twp. Zoning Commission is set to vote tonight on the matter.

Panda Express is a family-owned company that opened its first restaurant in 1983 and now has more than 2,000 locations. The casual, fast-food concept had been known for its locations in food courts inside shopping malls, but now has stand-alone sites and is found inside universities, airports and other places.

This report contains information from Staff Writer Brooke Spurlock.