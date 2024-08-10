Pandora coming this fall to Mall at Fairfield Commons

Pandora, one of the world’s largest jewelry brand, is opening this fall at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

The jewelry store will open in a 1,537 square-foot-space on the upper level across from H&M, the mall said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pandora to The Mall at Fairfield Commons,” said Ashley Mays, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “Guests to our property are in for a unique shopping experience and we look forward to welcoming them to Pandora, which will excite and delight shoppers with their beautiful selection of hand-finished jewelry.”

Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe, a new restaurant concept by El Toro, to open at Mall at Fairfield Commons

This is the fifth new retailer The Mall at Fairfield Commons has announced since the start of 2024. Other businesses expected to open this year include MINISO, CLB XXIII and Toasted Brunch Bar + Café.

Earlier this week, the mall announced the addition of My Phone Xpert and the expansion of NYC Style Collection.

Pandora’s mission “is to offer people across the world a universe of high quality, hand-finished, modern, and genuine jewelry products at affordable prices, thereby inspiring self-expression and individuality.”

Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,400 points of sale, which includes more than 2,600 concept stores, the release said.

Butterbee's opens in Xenia with limited hours: Here's what we know

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information about The Mall at Fairfield Commons visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com or visit the mall’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

