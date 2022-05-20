Parade returns to Oakwood spring festival on Saturday

Most of that section will reopen after the parade, which will likely last about an hour, he added. But the block behind the Far Hills Avenue school — the hub of TDIM activities — will remain closed until about 4 p.m., Hill said.

The traffic inconvenience is a worthwhile trade off, said Scott, a member of the Oakwood Rotary Club, which organizes the event.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” he said of the return of the event’s centerpiece. “The parade’s a big deal … and one part of a community-wide event.”

Also back for the first time in three years is the sit-down pancake breakfast at the school. TDIM proceeds go to the Rotary’s foundation, which gives funds to local nonprofits and charitable organizations serving the needy in the Miami Valley, Scott said.

The event continues Monday with a golf outing, a silent auction and a cocktail party at the Dayton Country Club.

Scott began attending about 30 years ago, and the event has been a mainstay for generations of his wife’s family.

Weather permitting, Scott said he expects roughly 3,000 to 5,000 people as high 80-degree temperatures are forecast.

“The kids have fun,” he said. “And we have enough diversity in activities (that) there’s something for everybody.”

EVENTS

Saturday

•8-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast, Oakwood High School

•8:30 a.m.: Fun run, Mack Hummon Stadium

•Noon: Parade, Shafor Boulevard

•12:30-4 p.m.: Games and bouncy houses, The Pit, Oakwood HS

•1-2 p.m.: Dog parade and costume contest, stadium

•1-4 p.m.: Auto show, 100 Dellwood Ave.

Monday

•10 a.m.: Golf outing, Dayton Country Club. Silent auction runs until 6 p.m.

•4:30 to 7 p.m.: Cocktail party, DCC.