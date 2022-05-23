Part of Kettering Town & Country torn down for redevelopment

Casto did not address the amount of investment in the project.

Tearing down the former fire Station 37 and an adjacent building “will allow necrotic and dilapidated structures to come down and open up the space. We are developing and evaluating a few scenarios on this pad,” she added.

Town & Country lists 34 tenants on its website. They include 2nd & Charles, T.J. Maxx, Tuesday Morning, Petco, Trader Joe’s and several other restaurants, among them Buffalo Wild Wings.

The entire outlot building on East Town & Country Road in the back of the center was demolished, as will spaces at 4135 and 4129 West Town & Country, Kettering Community Information Manager Mary Azbill said in an email.

The Singha Thai and First Watch restaurants will remain, she added.

Demolition permits were issued April 14, Azbill said. Work started Friday and is expected to take 30 to 35 days, weather permitting, Casto said.

The city has not received any further permit applications or redevelopment plans, Azbill said.

Town & Country opened in 1951 before Kettering incorporated, according to the city. The former Station 37 was built in 1959 and was replaced with a new facility at 1300 W. Dorothy Lane in December 2018, records show.

The city agreed to sell the former fire station for $25,000 “simply based upon our relationship with Town & Country and their commitment in the agreement to continue their redevelopment of the site,” Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said last year.

The value of that land was $239,380 in 2020, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office website.