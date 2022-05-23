dayton logo
X

Part of Kettering Town & Country torn down for redevelopment

Demolition has started on parts of the Town and Country Shopping Center Monday May 23, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Demolition has started on parts of the Town and Country Shopping Center Monday May 23, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By
10 hours ago
Panera Bread to add drive through following demolition

KETTERING — The owner of Town & Country Shopping Center has torn down several buildings on the back side of the development for future redevelopment.

Town & Country co-owner Casto told the Dayton Daily News Monday that part of the demolition will allow for a new drive through for the Panera Bread restaurant.

The demolition included tearing down one vacant building, the vacant half of another and the former fire station shopping center operators bought from the city last year, said Senior Asset Manager and Broker Kelly Casto.

caption arrowCaption
Panera Bread will be growing at Town & Country Shopping Center as part of renovations that include demolishing buildings. FILE

Credit: FILE

Panera Bread will be growing at Town & Country Shopping Center as part of renovations that include demolishing buildings. FILE

Credit: FILE

caption arrowCaption
Panera Bread will be growing at Town & Country Shopping Center as part of renovations that include demolishing buildings. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

By demolishing the vacant half of one building, “Panera is able to grow, therefore … investing greatly in their tenancy and longevity at Town & Country” on East Stroop Road and Ohio 48, she said in an email.

Casto did not address the amount of investment in the project.

Tearing down the former fire Station 37 and an adjacent building “will allow necrotic and dilapidated structures to come down and open up the space. We are developing and evaluating a few scenarios on this pad,” she added.

Town & Country lists 34 tenants on its website. They include 2nd & Charles, T.J. Maxx, Tuesday Morning, Petco, Trader Joe’s and several other restaurants, among them Buffalo Wild Wings.

ExploreTRENDING: Mad River schools considers cutting teaching, other jobs tonight

The entire outlot building on East Town & Country Road in the back of the center was demolished, as will spaces at 4135 and 4129 West Town & Country, Kettering Community Information Manager Mary Azbill said in an email.

The Singha Thai and First Watch restaurants will remain, she added.

Demolition permits were issued April 14, Azbill said. Work started Friday and is expected to take 30 to 35 days, weather permitting, Casto said.

The city has not received any further permit applications or redevelopment plans, Azbill said.

ExplorePOPULAR: 4 arrested in Kettering post office mailbox thefts, police believe more suspects involved

Town & Country opened in 1951 before Kettering incorporated, according to the city. The former Station 37 was built in 1959 and was replaced with a new facility at 1300 W. Dorothy Lane in December 2018, records show.

The city agreed to sell the former fire station for $25,000 “simply based upon our relationship with Town & Country and their commitment in the agreement to continue their redevelopment of the site,” Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said last year.

The value of that land was $239,380 in 2020, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office website.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering OKs new superintendent contract, considers fall levy

In Other News
1
Dayton Foundation to raise funds to send low-income youth to higher...
2
Trooper rescues kitten along Warren County highway
3
Hope Squad brings awareness to mental health concerns
4
Dayton Air Show adds aerobic flying act featuring ‘dead stick,’ comedy...
5
RECALL: Bacon topping may have metal in it

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top