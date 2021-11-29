Patients hospitalized with COVID in Ohio up 57% over last 3 weeks

Ohio recorded 5,731 cases in the last day, bringing its total to 1,683,472. It’s averaging 5,150 cases in the past three weeks and 5,176 cases in the last week.

Nearly 6.75 million Ohioans, or 57.74%, have started the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 68% of adults and 61.37% of Ohioans ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to ODH.

More than 6.16 million residents have finished the vaccine, accounting for 52.73% of Ohio’s population. More than 63.5% of adults and 56.05% of residents 5 and older have completed the vaccine.

This afternoon, ODH will begin announcing the 150 winners of $10,000 scholarships. Vax-2-School is awarding $2 million in scholarship funds to Ohioans ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. From Monday through Friday, the state will announced 30 winners of the $10,000 scholarships. On Friday, the five winners of the $100,000 scholarships will be announced during he Ohio Lottery broadcast.

Registration for the $100,000 scholarship drawing closes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. To sign up, visit https://ohiovax2school.com/.