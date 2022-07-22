Patio of the Week: Coco’s Bistro

Combined Shape Caption Coco's Bistro Bar Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen Combined Shape Caption Coco's Bistro Bar Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

It just turned sweet 16, a true feat for any restaurant navigating the choppy waters with COVID and thin margins.

According to a frequently cited study by Ohio State University on failed restaurants, 60% do not make it past the first year, and 80% go under in five years.

Co-owners Karen Wick-Gagnet and Jim Gagnet continue to bring their A-game to the dining scene with the style, sophistication and flavors they have built their business on.

In a previous interview Wick-Gagnet shared, “we strive to be consistent in all we do, we love our staff, we love and appreciate our customers and we are committed to our business and community. Our dedication and discipline to the genuine desire to continually improve our offering, I think, have helped to facilitate our success.”

Coco’s patio is one of the spots not to miss this summer, or even fall thanks to the eight large portable propane patio heaters they roll out.

The beautifully appointed covered patio dotted with bright green plants offers protection from the sun or rain with access to fresh air and, often, a nice breeze.

It’s a perfect spot to share fried brie ($16) with friends or enjoy a light Ahi tuna poke appetizer ($20). The summer menu has a wonderful beet salad complimented with bright grapefruit and savory goat cheese topped with grilled salmon ($17). The pan seared steelhead trout ($28) served with braised Spanish butter beans, cherry tomatoes, grilled onion, lemon aioli and lemon zest is a delicious treat.

The Thai peanut dish with rice noodles, peanut sauce, onion, napa cabbage, chopped peanuts and cilantro ($24) is delicious. Add shrimp or a piece of fish if you want to have some protein with it. The smoked half chicken ($28) with blueberry BBQ sauce, jalapeño grits and blueberry relish is a summertime treat. An elderflower gimlet ($13) is a great summer choice to wash it down with. That or the Art Basil cocktail made with tequila, watermelon, basil and lime.

Their wine list is a great place to shop for a libation as well.

Wick-Gagnet understands that dining is about experience. She has created a patio setting that is relaxed and inviting to compliment her flavorful menu.

It’s a fantastic setting for a work lunch, after work happy hour or dinner with friends that does not disappoint.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

How to go

What: Coco’s Bistro

Where: 250 Warren St., Dayton

More info: www.228coco.com or 937-228-2626