Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 10,000 as Ohio distributes shot

The Ohio Department of Health reported that 10,191 children have received at least one dose the pediatric vaccine as of Monday. Overall, 6.52 million Ohioans have started the vaccine, accounting for about 55.8% of the state’s population, including 67.22% of adults and 59.31% of those 5 and older.

More than 6 million residents, or 51.95%, have finished the vaccine. Nearly 63% of adults and 55.21% of Ohioans 5 and older completed the inoculation.