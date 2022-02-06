Hamburger icon
People transported to the hospital after Dayton crash

By Holly Souther
14 minutes ago

A car crash happened on West Grand and Forest avenues early this morning in Dayton.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 3:29 a.m., where a two-vehicle crash had occurred, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

At least two ambulances took people to the hospital, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

