Pet care business has plans for Kettering vacant SICSA site

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
4 hours ago

KETTERING — A pet care business wants to move into the vacant SICSA site in Kettering.

Genuine Pet Care wants to lease the building at 2600 Wilmington Pike, records show, with an option to buy from SICSA, which moved operations to Washington Twp.

A conditional use to allow animal care, grooming and kenneling on the 2.5-acre site was approved by Kettering Planning Commission on Monday night.

The 3-0 vote came with the stipulation that kenneling not occur within 50 feet of any neighboring residential property.

Attempts to reach Genuine Pet Care operators Monica Roddy and Tabatha Roberts were unsuccessful.

SISCA, which has owned the land since the 1990s, moved in 2020 to a site on Washington Church Road.

Genuine Pet Care would operate a pet daycare, boarding and training center, according to city records.

The business would not require further planning commission or city council approvals, Kettering Planning & Development Director Tom Robillard said. Any future permitting would be an administrative function, he added.

