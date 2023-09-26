PHOTOS: BettySoo, Amber Hargett & Eleanor Dakota Live at The Brightside Music & Event Venue
Austin-based Americana singer/songwriter BettySoo performed at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton with Dayton’s own singer/songwriters Amber Hargett and Eleanor Dakota on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. All three songwriters took turns playing songs instead of doing individual sets. Proceeds from ticket sales benefited the National Suicide Prevention Center. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER