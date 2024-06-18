PHOTOS: Construction progress at The Deneau Tower in downtown Dayton

Here’s a late June 2024 look at construction progress at The Deneau Tower, located at 40 W. Fourth St. in downtown Dayton. Formerly known as the Grant-Deneau Tower, the 22-story former office building was constructed in 1969. Columbus-based project developer The Windsor Companies are currently renovating the tower into a mixed-use space which includes approximately 150 luxury apartments, three floors of office space and more than 5,200 square feet of retail space. Construction is expected to be completed in 2025. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER