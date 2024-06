Here’s a late June 2024 look at construction progress at the future Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge, located at 1153. W. Third. St. in West Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar Business District. Projected to open this year (date TBA), the cigar lounge, owned by Jeff Jackson and Dallas Webster will sell premium cigars and feature an upstairs member lounge. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER