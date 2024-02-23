PHOTOS: Crane lifts swimming pool to The Delco's rooftop in downtown Dayton

A crane from PSC Crane & Rigging and workers from Brackett Builders, Inc. lifted a swimming pool from a flatbed semi-truck to the rooftop of The Delco on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. The Delco is in downtown Dayton’s Water Street District. Built in 1915 as Delco Plant #2 and later known as the Mendelson Building, The Delco will feature 160 apartments, 482 parking spots in the indoor garage and future retail & commercial space. Crawford Hoying is the main developer of the project with Brackett Builders, Inc. handling the construction. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER