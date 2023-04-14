PHOTOS: Downtown Dayton defense contractor shows off new Arcade offices

The company has about 52 employees today, with about 35 in Dayton. Within a few months, he expects the business to have more than 60.

While Thursday’s open house was the first glimpse most guests had of Infinity’s offices at 15 W. Fourth St., the company has been slowly making the second-floor space its own since last summer.

“Cross Street (Partners, the Dayton Arcade developer) has been a great partner,” Molnar said. “We’re talking about expansion with them, as well. They worked with us throughout.”

A “maker space” with drones, monitors and pieced-together projects might be seen as the heart of the action here. On Thursday, Infinity engineer Heath Palmer showed guests an actuator device that can record abnormalities in the human stride.

Offices seem to offer plenty of room for collaboration, with an enclosed outdoor court yard beckoning when the weather is nice, as it was Thursday.

“There’s a lot of opportunity down here,” said Nicholas Marquart, Infinity co-founder and chief analytics officer. “You see a lot of promising real estate, and I think we want to invest back into the heart of the community, back here in downtown, where everything is.”

The company is also close to area universities. Marquart said Infinity is working on a security clearance “acceleration program,” with Wright State University students, to help them win security clearances before they graduate.

“It helps a lot with their employment with us and others,” Marquart said.

Infinity is also working with Clark State Community College on a memorandum of understanding for modeling and simulation work, a key technology not only for Infinity, but also for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the center of Air Force research and logistics work and the largest single-site employer in Ohio, with about 35,000 military and civilian employees.

How often do Infinity employees work with those Wright-Patterson employees?

“Daily,” said Nick Kuprowicz, Infinity’s chief innovation officer and also a co-founder, and himself a veteran of Air Force Research Laboratory, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson. “Yes, daily. All the time.”

“They are a key customer of ours, and we are involved with a lot of their technology directorates and offices throughout the (AFRL) enterprise, not just at Wright-Patt.”

Meanwhile, work on Agility Prime continues. Company officers said the Infinity is involved in Phase III award work on commercialization of the technology of flying cars, also known as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.