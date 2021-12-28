Hamburger icon
PHOTOS: Luxury home market hot in Dayton in 2021

A stone-accented driveway encircles a raised tree garden to the double pillar accented formal entry to this ranch estate recently listed. Listed for $1,100,000 by Heather Fugate and Jon Murray of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill, the ranch at 7240 Meeker Creek in Butler Twp. has about 8,490 square feet of living space under majestic ceilings, picturesque windows and interesting architectural lines. Every room has a different ceiling treatment and nearly every room has a view of the 1.7-acre, wooded property. To see other listed homes, visit DaytonDailyNews.com/homes. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTON REALTORS.
The real estate market for luxury and custom homes was very active in parts of the Dayton area, as many home buyers looked to upgrade into larger homes on larger lots.

Ron Sweeney, owner of Coldwell Banker Heritage Dayton, said there are a number of factors driving these sales of more expensive homes costing $900,000 and up. He said they his firm has sold more homes at $1 million and $2 million-plus than ever before.

Sweeney said all-time highs on the stock market and historic low interest rates have fueled interest in high-end homes. He said luxury home inventory is low, and those homes are moving the fastest this year. During the pandemic, a lot of people have been staying home more, with some upgrading their current home by adding a pool, but others deciding to buy a larger home.

Situated on a 4.3-acre lot to allow panoramic views of the rolling lawn and nearby reserve, this brick ranch has park-like views from every room, including the full, walk-out lower level. Listed for $995,000 by Jeanne Glennon and Felix McGinnis Coldwell Banker Heritage, the brick home at 6420 Tipp Canal Road has about 5,410 square feet of living space. Custom-built in 2004, the home offers energy-efficient details that extend well beyond the practical floor plan. Amenities include dual geothermal heating and cooling, a sound-system with individual volume controls for each room, zoned heated floors within the kitchen and bathroom, Cat 5 Internet, central vacuum, reverse-osmosis system and an aquifer well system. To see other Dayton-area homes listed, visit DaytonDailyNews.com/homes. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTON REALTORS.

Brian Albrecht of Rhoads Estate Homes and Albrecht Wood Interiors, described the luxury/custom market as “extremely” hot.

“With low interest rates, people who used to pay cash for million-dollar homes are now jumping at the chance to take out a low-interest loan and keep their money in the market,” Albrecht said. “It also doesn’t hurt that those buyers are typically heavily invested in the stock market and it has been pretty favorable the past few years, so they likely have a little more money to play with, which has helped keep them active in a volatile and expensive building market.”

Albrecht said there are pockets of high-end homes around the Dayton area in a variety of communities. He said it often comes down to simply finding the space to build homes like these.

Here are 10 luxury homes that were listed in the Dayton area in 2021:

Rolling hills, a covered bridge crossing an active stream and a stocked fishing pond with picnic shelter nearby are a few of the exterior features of this property in Piqua. There is also an air-conditioned cabin with a balcony deck perfect for fishing and a barn for recreation vehicle storage. The three-story house at 9544 N. Country Club Road features a turret and balcony that allows residents to take in the views of the 9.76-acre property. Tucked back off the road along a paved driveway and backyard neighbor to the golf course, the brick-and-frame house offers 4,650 square feet of living space and is listed for $642,400 by Christine Price of Galbreath Realtors. To see other Dayton-area listed homes, visit DaytonDailyNews.com/homes. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTON REALTORS.

