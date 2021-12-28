PHOTOS: Luxury home market hot in Dayton in 2021

“With low interest rates, people who used to pay cash for million-dollar homes are now jumping at the chance to take out a low-interest loan and keep their money in the market,” Albrecht said. “It also doesn’t hurt that those buyers are typically heavily invested in the stock market and it has been pretty favorable the past few years, so they likely have a little more money to play with, which has helped keep them active in a volatile and expensive building market.”

Albrecht said there are pockets of high-end homes around the Dayton area in a variety of communities. He said it often comes down to simply finding the space to build homes like these.

Here are 10 luxury homes that were listed in the Dayton area in 2021:

