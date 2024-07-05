PHOTOS: OKAN live at Levitt Pavilion

1 / 25
Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based Afro-Cuban roots duo OKAN played a free concert at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Friday, July 5, 2024 as part of the venue’s summer concert series. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top