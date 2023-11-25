PHOTOS: The Rubi Girls: The Show Must Go On at the Dayton Arcade

The Rubi Girls performed their annual Thanksgiving weekend show, The Show Must Go On, at the Dayton Arcade on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. This performance pushed the total fundraising by the Dayton-based comedy drag troupe to $3 million dollars over their 39 years as a group. This year, The Rubi Girls have supported over 90 nonprofit organizations which includes three scholarship awards to college students. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER