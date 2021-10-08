Pie frenzy: World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship in Jeffersonville this weekend

The pumpkin pie event is a new addition to Major League Eating’s 2021 slate of sanctioned competitions. The eight-minute, all-you-can-eat pumpkin pie eating record is currently held by Matt Stonie, who consumed 20 pounds, 13 ounces in 2014.

Joey Chestnut, the No. 1 ranked competitive eater in the world, will be joined by other top-ranked eaters from around the nation. The roster of Major League eaters expected to participate includes No. 2 ranked Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, MA, No. 5 ranked Miki Sudo of Tampa, FL, No. 6 ranked Nick Wehry of Tampa, FL, and more. These top competitive eaters seek to claim the title and $4,000 in prizes.