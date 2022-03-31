Pink Ribbon Girls headquarters relocating to Clayton

Jergens has hosted the Dayton region’s Ignite the Fight event at his home in Troy annually since 2018, and has served on the Pink Ribbon Girls board since 2020.

“It’s a wonderful cause,” Jergens said recently of the organization’s mission. “Pink Ribbon Girls serves families in our local community and has the most kind, unselfish donors. We are happy to be a part of it.”

PRG employs a total of 33 people throughout its five service regions of Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, St. Louis, and the Bay Area in California. The new location will provide space for the Dayton region’s 14 employees.

“Our programming, marketing, data and accounting employees, who serve all regions, and our Dayton regional development employees, will be working out of the corporate headquarters,” Salazar said. “We are excited to stay in the Miami Valley and continue to serve clients from our new location.”

Pink Ribbon Girls was founded in 2002 as a peer support group by three breast cancer survivors. In 2012, the organization launched its grassroots program to deliver free meals, housecleaning, and rides to treatment for individuals with breast cancers, later expanding services to those with gynecological cancers.

Ten years later, Pink Ribbon Girls is still providing those services, as well as cancer education and peer support, to patients and their families, independent of age, stage of progression or socio-economic status, and free of charge.