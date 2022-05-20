dayton logo
X

Ponitz senior wins car, gives it to younger sister

Thomas Terrell, a senior at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, won a free car in a school raffle and gave it to his sister, Jamese Easterling. Photo courtesy Dayton Public Schools.

caption arrowCaption
Thomas Terrell, a senior at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, won a free car in a school raffle and gave it to his sister, Jamese Easterling. Photo courtesy Dayton Public Schools.

Local News
By
18 minutes ago

A David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center senior who won a car in a school drawing decided to pass the prize along to his sister.

Thomas Terrell won a refurbished 2005 Toyota Camry as part of the eighth annual In It To Win It raffle at the school, according to Dayton Public Schools. Terrell then gave the vehicle to his sister, Jamese Easterling, who is a freshman.

The car was repaired and detailed by Ponitz automotive students. Easterling also received a certificate for free driver’s education classes.

caption arrowCaption
Thomas Terrell, a senior at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, won a free car in a school raffle and gave it to his sister, Jamese Easterling. Photo courtesy Dayton Public Schools.

Thomas Terrell, a senior at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, won a free car in a school raffle and gave it to his sister, Jamese Easterling. Photo courtesy Dayton Public Schools.

caption arrowCaption
Thomas Terrell, a senior at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, won a free car in a school raffle and gave it to his sister, Jamese Easterling. Photo courtesy Dayton Public Schools.

Terrell is in the school’s dental assisting program and Easterling is studying biotechnology.

The In It To Win It raffle aims to increase student attendance and GPAs. Each quarter, students earn tickets for making the honor roll or for having perfect attendance. Students can earn up to eight tickets a year.

At the end of the school year, the tickets are entered into a drawing for a car and other prizes. This year, prizes also included smart TVs, AirPods, gift cards, gaming chairs, laptops and more.

In Other News
1
Fireworks display to follow Dayton Dragons game Saturday
2
Parade returns to Oakwood spring festival on Saturday
3
Marshalls moving from Centerville to Sugarcreek Twp.
4
Public Health Alert: Black Forest ham from Walmart may not be fully...
5
Dayton Hamvention will bring 30,000 people to Xenia this weekend

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top